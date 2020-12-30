Skip to Content

Blast at Yemen’s Aden airport as new Cabinet members land

5:24 am National news from the Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say an explosion has hit the airport in the southern city of Aden as a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there. The ministers were returning to Aden after being sworn in last week as part of a reshuffle following a deal with rival southern separatists. Yemen’s internationally recognized government has worked mostly from self-imposed exile in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the country’s years-long civil war. There were no immediate reports of any casualties among the government delegation but officials at the scene reported seeing body parts lying on the tarmac. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content