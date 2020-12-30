Cold but quiet weather to close out 2020

Many of us ended up seeing 3 to 6 inches of snow in yesterday's snowfall.



We still had to contend with some of that snow on our roadways this morning but road conditions are improving.



The weather will be pretty quiet today with partly cloudy skies and highs that end up in the mid 20s.



It is quite breezy out there with 10 to 20 mile per hour winds remaining this afternoon.



Tonight we will have calm winds and the chance to form some patchy fog, which could create some slick spots once again.



Lows will fall into the single digits.



Expect a lot of sunshine for the last day of 2020 as we close out the year with quiet weather.



Watch News 4 Live at Five to find out if that remains the case as we start 2021.