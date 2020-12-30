Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say a Colorado National Guard member has the first reported U.S. case of a COVID-19 variant and a second case is suspected in another Guard member.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist, said Wednesday that the two were deployed on Dec. 23 to a nursing home with an outbreak of the virus in a small town outside Denver.

Dr. Herlihy appeared in a virtual briefing with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who says the man in his 20s with the confirmed case was recovering in isolation and had mild symptoms.

The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus was first identified in Britain and has also been found in several other countries.

British scientists believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains.

Colorado health officials say the vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against this variant.

Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and doing contract tracing to determine the variant's spread in Colorado.