COVID-19 variants detected in the US, what does this mean?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting new COVID-19 variants in the U.S. What exactly does the news mean and should we be worried?

Medical experts from the Siouxland District Health Department said viruses mutate and change. It's what all viruses do and COVID-19 is no exception.

They said the variant that is worrisome is the one currently in the United Kingdom and was confirmed in Colorado and California. It has a large number of mutations, and it appears to spread more quickly.

"Right now there is no evidence whatsoever that it is more serious than the COVID-19 we have been dealing with right now, all year long," said Tyler Brock, SDHD Deputy Director.

Brock said there is also no evidence the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines won't work for the new strains. He added that there are still many unknowns about the variants.

Brock said we all need to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The most important, staying home when you are sick.