Dec. 30: Iowa reporting 612 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,652 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 276,948 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 278,600 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 236,656 have recovered, an increase of 2,933 since yesterday.

The state has reported 10 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,822.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (236,656) and the number of deaths (3,822) from the total number of cases (278,600) shows there are currently 38,122 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 4,177 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,346,711 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 12%, which is up from 11.8% reported on Tuesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 612 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 620 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 127 are in the ICU with 66 on ventilators. State data shows 73% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 111 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,138 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 55 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,186. To date, 10,679 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says one additional virus-related death has been reported in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 164.

A total of 54 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, five new cases were reported for a total of 3,665 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,141 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,531 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,239 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 12.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County two new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,678. Of those cases, 1,446 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported two new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 17.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,320 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,328 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 2,821 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 16 additional cases bringing its total to 4,310. Of those cases, 3,848 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 43.