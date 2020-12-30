Dec. 30: Nebraska reports 1,516 new cases, 8 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 165,297.

Eight additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 1,611.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 544 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from 517 on Tuesday. A total of 5,220 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 105,574, an increase of 439 from Tuesday.

So far, 844,942 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 679,235 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 711. Of those cases, 559 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard shows there have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in Cedar County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dakota County

The Dakota County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakota County on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the county to 3,593.

There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total number of deaths at 56.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County, pushing the county's total at 543. Of those cases, 435 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County, pushing the county's total to 900. Of those cases, 702 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths due to COVID-19 in Thurston County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported one new case of COVID-19 in Wayne County, pushing the county's total to 929. Of those cases, 799 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in Wayne County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties on Wednesday. Therefore, those counties have been omitted from today's update. They will be included again once their next updates have been released.