Dec. 30: South Dakota reports 18 more COVID-19 deaths, including 1 in Yankton County

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 501 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 98,158.

According to Wednesday's report, 410 of the new cases are confirmed and 152 are probable.

State health officials say there are 5,729 active cases in the state, a decrease of nine since Tuesday.

The state's health department has reported 18 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,464.

State data shows 553 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 91,527.

Currently, 293 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 303. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,639 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 9,875 Pfizer vaccines and 9,085 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had five new cases, bringing its total to 1,477. Of those cases, 1,415 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows189 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 1,623. State health officials say 1,526 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

So far, Clay County has administered 238 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,710 to 6,758. Officials say 6,254 of those cases have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 65.

The state health department says 2,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen three new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,593. So far, 1,443 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Forty-seven vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 86 new cases, bringing the total to 2,510. Officials say 2,232 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported another death connected to COVID-19. The county has had 25 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,003 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.