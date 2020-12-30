EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional joint session to count electoral votes in the presidential race is generally a routine, ceremonious affair. But President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless efforts to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s victory will bring more attention than usual to next Wednesday’s joint session of the Senate and the House. That’s because Republicans who are echoing Trump’s baseless claims of fraud have said they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that will almost certainly fail. The congressional count is the final step in reaffirming Biden’s presidential win, again, after the Electoral College officially elected him on Dec. 14. The meeting is required by the Constitution.