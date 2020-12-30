Fire damages airport in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged the airport in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs. KETV-TV reports that the multiple crews battled the blaze early Wednesday that sent thick black smoke pouring from the maintenance hangar. Fire Chief Justin James said it was unclear how many planes were damaged but no planes were in the hangar that suffered the worst of the fire. No injuries were reported.