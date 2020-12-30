Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas could dump more than a foot of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi. Forecaster Jeremy Grams with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said Wednesday that 12-18 inches of snow is possible in southwestern Texas by Thursday. The storm is then expected to move eastward creating a threat of tornadoes across Louisiana and southern Mississippi on New Year’s Eve as the colder temperatures are met with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico.