How to start the new year healthy according to local mental health experts

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As 2020 comes to an end, local mental health experts say it's important to start looking forward to the new year by planning out healthy habits.

They say healthy mental and physical routines can be a key part of a successful new year.

One thing to consider is how you will be active at the beginning of 2021.

Mental health experts say it's best to look into at-home workouts right now, because of the pandemic. As the weather gets warmer and outdoor conditions become safer, they say you can start going on walks or runs.

And they say the way you interact with others could make a big difference when it comes to your mental health.

"I think it's one of the best things for 2021. We want to be kind to everybody. So just a little thing every day that you can do, just a thank you, just opening a door for somebody, calling somebody that you know is home alone, just reach out and do a little bit of kindness and that can be a good resolution for you for 2021," said Registered Nurse Cindy Lewin.

Lewin says you can look forward to the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available to more people in the new year, and that too can help your mental health in 2021.