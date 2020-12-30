Hy-Vee distributes its first COVID-19 vaccines in Waukee, IA

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee, partnered with the Dallas County Health Department, administered its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to front line health care workers in Iowa on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, dozens of health care workers received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Waukee Hy-Vee Pharmacy. However, only front line workers employed in Dallas County may receive the vaccine at this location due to the CDC's allocation guidance.

Hy-Vee is part of a select group of retailers that was selected earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

As the vaccine becomes more widely available to pharmacies, Hy-Vee says it will offer COVID-19 vaccines at all of its pharmacy locations throughout its eight states, which includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The vaccine will be free to patients.

Hy-Vee is still offering free COVID-19 lab testing at more than 180 pharmacy locations, and rapid antigen testing at 47 pharmacy locations. To schedule an appointment, click here.