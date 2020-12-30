ISP clocks driver at 114 mph during winter storm, says he was ‘in a hurry to get back to college’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa State Patrol was busy Tuesday night across the state during the winter storm.

One of the incidents troopers encountered Tuesday was a driver clocking in at 114 mph on Interstate 35 during the snowstorm.

According to the Iowa State Patrol's Facebook page, Trooper Denny Schnathorst stopped this vehicle and the driver's excuse was: "In a hurry to get back to college in Minnesota."

"First responders were busy helping many motorists stranded during this storm- speeding like this is NOT being responsible," said ISP officials.

The ISP says between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday troopers responded to 91 crashes, 84 reports of property damage, 7 personal injury reports and 372 motor assists.