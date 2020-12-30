Last snowfall of 2020 brings widespread 3 to 6 inches to Siouxland

The snow came down in a hurry Tuesday morning and, though it did get a lot lighter by the afternoon, many areas ended up with some healthy totals.



Here are the snowfall reports that we have received from throughout the area:



Bloomfield, NE: 7.5”

Norfolk, NE: 7.5”

Wayne, NE: 7.0”

Emerson, NE: 6.3"

Pender, NE: 6.0”

Yankton, SD: 6.0”

Concord, NE: 5.6”

Vermillion, SD: 5.5”

Wakefield, NE: 5.0”

North Sioux City, SD: 4.5”

O’Neill, NE: 4.5”

Arnolds Park, IA: 4.0"

Atkinson, NE: 4.0”

Canton, SD: 4.0"

Oakdale, NE: 4.0”

Sioux Gateway Airport: 4.0”

Tekamah, NE: 4.0”

Near Verdel, NE: 4.0”

Harrisburg, SD: 3.9”

Mondamin, IA: 3.7”

Alcester, SD: 3.5”

Emmetsburg, IA: 3.5”

Logan, IA: 3.5”

Rockwell City, IA: 3.5”

Neligh, NE: 3.4”

Crofton, NE: 3.0”

Near Okoboji, IA: 3.0"

Sioux Rapids, IA: 3.0"

West Point, NE: 3.0”

Peterson, IA: 2.9"

KTIV: 2.5”

Sheldon, IA: 2.5"

Orange City, IA: 2.4"

Near St. Helena, NE: 2.3”

Hull, IA: 2.0”

Primghar, IA: 1.7”

Storm Lake, IA 1.5”