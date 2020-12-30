Last snowfall of 2020 brings widespread 3 to 6 inches to Siouxland
The snow came down in a hurry Tuesday morning and, though it did get a lot lighter by the afternoon, many areas ended up with some healthy totals.
Here are the snowfall reports that we have received from throughout the area:
Bloomfield, NE: 7.5”
Norfolk, NE: 7.5”
Wayne, NE: 7.0”
Emerson, NE: 6.3"
Pender, NE: 6.0”
Yankton, SD: 6.0”
Concord, NE: 5.6”
Vermillion, SD: 5.5”
Wakefield, NE: 5.0”
North Sioux City, SD: 4.5”
O’Neill, NE: 4.5”
Arnolds Park, IA: 4.0"
Atkinson, NE: 4.0”
Canton, SD: 4.0"
Oakdale, NE: 4.0”
Sioux Gateway Airport: 4.0”
Tekamah, NE: 4.0”
Near Verdel, NE: 4.0”
Harrisburg, SD: 3.9”
Mondamin, IA: 3.7”
Alcester, SD: 3.5”
Emmetsburg, IA: 3.5”
Logan, IA: 3.5”
Rockwell City, IA: 3.5”
Neligh, NE: 3.4”
Crofton, NE: 3.0”
Near Okoboji, IA: 3.0"
Sioux Rapids, IA: 3.0"
West Point, NE: 3.0”
Peterson, IA: 2.9"
KTIV: 2.5”
Sheldon, IA: 2.5"
Orange City, IA: 2.4"
Near St. Helena, NE: 2.3”
Hull, IA: 2.0”
Primghar, IA: 1.7”
Storm Lake, IA 1.5”