Skip to Content

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex abuse

7:48 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An Elkton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual contact with a child. Forty-year-old Jose Alfredo Salinas-Gamez pleaded no contest in September to sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. According to court documents, Gamez engaged in sexual contact with a 12-year-old victim between July 2011 to July 2012. Gamez will get credit for the 309 days already served from the time of his sentencing last week.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content