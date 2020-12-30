Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child sex abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An Elkton man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual contact with a child. Forty-year-old Jose Alfredo Salinas-Gamez pleaded no contest in September to sexual contact with a child under the age of 16. According to court documents, Gamez engaged in sexual contact with a 12-year-old victim between July 2011 to July 2012. Gamez will get credit for the 309 days already served from the time of his sentencing last week.