Mild weather and cold days stick around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - That winter storm system took over our Tuesday, but what a difference a day makes.

Mild weather returned, but with some cooler temperatures.

Today the high was in the mid 20s, with a partly sunny sky.

Tonight gets colder, with a low in the low single digits and a possibility of patchy fog. That fog could last into the early morning hours, so be wary of visibility concerns.

Tomorrow will have more sunshine and the high will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow night is New Year’s Eve and hopefully your plans keep you more inside, with temperatures dropping to single digits again for the low, with a partly cloudy sky.

We ring in the New Year with cooler weather sticking around. The high for New Years Day will be in the mid 20s, with a partly sunny sky.

Saturday continues the days with highs in the 20s, but after that we have a warm up.

