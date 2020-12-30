Nebraska temple shows gratitude after reaction to vandalism

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Jewish temple in Lincoln that was vandalized says it is donating to two organizations in thanks for an outpouring of support from the community. The South Street Temple and Congregation Tifereth Israel says it is donating $11,000 to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Clinic with a Heart. Racial epithets and a swastika were spray-painted on the temple in mid-January. A statement from the temple said the Lincoln Jewish community wanted to thank the city for support it received after the vandalism. Noah Miller, of Plattsmouth, has been charged with a hate crime and criminal mischief in the case.