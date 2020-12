IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 19 Northwestern 87-72. The Hawkeyes won their eighth consecutive home game against a ranked opponent. Pete Nance led Northwestern with a career-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half. Chase Audige had 14 points, Miller Kopp added 11, and Ryan Young 10.