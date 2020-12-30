Ontario minister called back from St Barts pandemic vacation

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s most populous province says he’ll be having a “tough conversation” with his finance minister on Thursday after he ordered him back to Canada after it became public that he was on a Caribbean vacation in the French Island of St. Barts during the pandemic. Oppositions parties and the health officials are calling for Finance Minister Rod Phillips to be fired. Ontario began a province-wide lockdown on Dec. 26 and Premier Doug Ford has been blaming travelers for bringing the new coronavirus to the province. The government has repeatedly asked Canadians not to travel during the pandemic.