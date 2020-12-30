Petula Clark shocked that ‘Downtown’ played before bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer Petula Clark has expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit “Downtown” was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning. Clark added that she loved Nashville and wished she could give its residents a hug. The explosion took place in the heart of the city’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. Federal officials are investigating the motive. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of “Downtown” before the explosion.