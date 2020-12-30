Quiet weather to close 2020 with sunshine Wednesday and Thursday

Many of us ended up seeing 3 to 6 inches of snow in yesterday's snowfall.



While skies are in the process of clearing, we will still have to contend with some of that snow on our roadways this morning.



Leave extra time for your drive and be cautious.



The weather will be pretty quiet today with a few passing clouds from time to time and highs that end up in the mid 20s.



Winds will decrease from 10 to 20 miles per hour in the morning to 5 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon.



Tonight we will have calm winds and the chance to form some patchy fog, which could create some slick spots once again.



Lows will fall into the single digits.



Expect a lot of sunshine for the last day of 2020 before we cloud up again Friday with a chance that eastern Siouxland gets clipped with some snow showers.



More on that chance and what to expect as 2021 starts on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.