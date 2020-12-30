Skip to Content

Real estate agent’s death investigated as homicide

7:12 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a real estate agent is being investigated as a homicide. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the body of 70-year-old Mickey Sodoro was found Tuesday in a west Omaha house. He had been missing since Monday night. Sodoro’s truck was found about half a mile away from the home where his body was discovered. Authorities believe he had been showing the property where his body was found. No arrests have been made.

