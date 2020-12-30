Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jonathan Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in Israel with his wife. Pollard’s arrival caps a decades-long affair that long strained relations between the two close allies. He was greeted at Israel’s international airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he was “ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years.” The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country, and Netanyahu had promised a warm welcome.