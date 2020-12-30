Residents and staff at The Heritage at Northern Hills receive doses of Pfizer vaccine

"It's a pretty big deal to be able to get it this soon." Christy Nikkel, Executive Director

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's what many have described as the light at the end of the tunnel.

Residents and staff at The Heritage at Northern Hills have begun to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive Director Christy Nikkel said they were excited and proud to see how many people at the facility signed up to receive the first doses.

"This is one step closer, we're hoping, to a better sense of normalcy. We do what we can to provide visitations for our residents here and to keep everything, but it would be great to start being able to have parties again and entertainment and whatnot," said Nikkel.

Nancy Lee Horton, a resident at The Heritage, has been married to her husband for 69 years.

Since he lives in a nursing home away from Nancy, they haven't been able to see each other.

"I haven't seen him since August. So, it's going to be quite a thing to see each other and be able to talk with each other, instead of on the phone," said Nancy Lee Horton, resident.

And the first thing Nancy will do when she finally gets to see her husband?

"Give him a kiss," said Nancy Lee Horton.

It's a ray of hope after being apart for so long.

"I feel like this is a huge step for all of us. To get back to what might be something more normal," said Nikkel.

"Well, I would encourage everybody to get the vaccine. And if this goes like it should, then finally, maybe we can be out in our neighborhoods and entertainment and whathaveyou," said Nancy Lee Horton.

Nikkel said while Wednesday was the facility's first vaccine clinic, there will be additional clinics on January 20th and February 10th.