Siouxland doctors remind residents to properly protect themselves against hypothermia

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The winter conditions in Siouxland can get pretty dangerous.

One of those dangers is hypothermia, which can be caused by cold winter temperatures. Doctors in Norfolk, Nebraska is reminding everyone the proper attire should always be worn, such as hats, gloves, and warm clothes.

They also say prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can cause symptoms such as confusion, tiredness and numbness of the arms and legs.

"As hypothermia begins to set in, your body actually feels less cold and more often than not, fatigued," said Dr. Joseph Dangberg of Norfolk Medical Group Family Care. "It’s not uncommon for those in severe hypothermic situations to actually fall asleep in that environment and that is very dangerous.”

Dr. Dangberg also says children shouldn't have playtime outdoors when the temperature or wind chill gets close to that below zero mark. He also says if the temperatures hit the single digits the risk for frostbite and other hypothermic events increase exponentially.