Local Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $110,000, still short of goal
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Salvation Army has raised $110,325.94 as part of its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.
According to the press release, the overall Red Kettle Campaign goal for 2020 is $140,000.
Salvation Army officials say the 2020 campaign has had two major difficulties during this year's donations: the impact of COVID-19 and the recent winter weather during the final week of the kettle phase of the campaign.
The Siouxland Salvation Army is still able to count online and end-of-year contributions toward the Red Kettle Campaign through Jan. 15.
Online donations can be made here.