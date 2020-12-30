Local Red Kettle Campaign has raised over $110,000, still short of goal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Salvation Army has raised $110,325.94 as part of its 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

According to the press release, the overall Red Kettle Campaign goal for 2020 is $140,000.

Salvation Army officials say the 2020 campaign has had two major difficulties during this year's donations: the impact of COVID-19 and the recent winter weather during the final week of the kettle phase of the campaign.

The Siouxland Salvation Army is still able to count online and end-of-year contributions toward the Red Kettle Campaign through Jan. 15.

Online donations can be made here.