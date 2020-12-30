Tokyo trading closed for holiday, other Asian indexes mixed

TOKYO (AP) — Major Asian bourses are closed for the New Year’s holidays while the handful that are open is mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX fell while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite gained Thursday. The Tokyo exchange has marked the end of trading for the year and won’t reopen until Monday next week. Global markets will be closed New Year’s Day Friday. Focus has been on the continuing vaccine development around the globe, with China’s Sinopharm becoming the latest to release encouraging results. Investors are optimistic about more vaccines gaining approval in coming weeks. Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street with energy and materials companies leading the gains.