Uganda rights lawyer freed on bail after week in detention

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A prominent rights attorney jailed in Uganda over criminal charges has been freed on bail amid intense pressure from the international community and watchdog groups ahead of elections in January. Nicholas Opiyo had spent a week in prison. He was charged with money laundering after Ugandan officials queried a $340,000 transfer into a bank account held by the rights group he leads. Opiyo’s lawyers say he is innocent, and his group, Chapter Four Uganda, calls the charges frivolous. Opiyo has represented pro-democracy activists, opposition figures and minority groups.