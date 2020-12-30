UK puts millions more under tight restrictions as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — The British government has extended its toughest coronavirus restrictions to more than three-quarters of England’s population, saying a fast-spreading variant of the virus has reached most of the country. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the government’s top infection-warning level, Tier 4, would be expanded at midnight beyond London and the southeast to cover large swaths of central, northern and southwest England. The move will severely curtail New Year’s Eve celebrations in parts of England that are home to 44 million people, or 78% of the population. Under Tier 4, people are advised to stay home, nonessential shops are shut and restaurants and bars can only offer takeout.