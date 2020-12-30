Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bertrand 67, Franklin 29
Diller-Odell 73, Meridian 21
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Amherst 60, Hastings St. Cecilia 56
Kearney Catholic 71, York 47
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Ashland-Greenwood 64, Archbishop Bergan 49
Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 48
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic 61, Battle Creek 54
Consolation=
Ainsworth 56, Elkhorn Valley 39
Beatrice Holiday Tournament=
Beatrice 49, North Platte 37
Platteview 59, Elkhorn 54
Brady Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Anselmo-Merna 47
Consolation=
Hitchcock County 74, Brady 29
Central Valley Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Central Valley 44, Ansley-Litchfield 40
Third Place=
Heartland Lutheran 33, Giltner 22
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Chadron 68, Custer, S.D. 51
Consolation=
Hemingford 54, Valentine 42
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 45, Wausa 34
David City Holiday Tournament=
Aquinas 63, Palmyra 33
Douglas County West 74, David City 29
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Crete 23
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 41, Freeman 39
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Sutton 65, Fullerton 25
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Fremont 50, Columbus 41
Grand Island 52, Southwest 48
Lincoln North Star 80, Kearney 69
Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln East 43
Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 60
Norfolk 76, Lincoln High 71
Hershey Holiday Tournament=
Gering 58, Gothenburg 48
Hershey 52, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Lakeview Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Scotus 59, Twin River 50
Schuyler 49, Columbus Lakeview 30
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40
Malcolm Holiday Tournament=
Oakland-Craig 50, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Mead Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Mead 56, Howells/Dodge 37
Consolation=
Osceola 75, Cornerstone Christian 34
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Elkhorn South 52, Omaha South 34
Gretna 55, Bellevue East 51
Millard South 72, Omaha Northwest 38
Omaha North 76, Omaha Bryan 43
Quarterfinal=
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 62
Millard West 69, Bellevue West 56
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista South 56, OT
Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Omaha Westside 57
O’Neill Holiday Tournament=
St. Paul 42, O’Neill 33
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Osmond 44, Stuart 29
Runza Holiday Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Wood River 42, OT
Seventh Place=
Superior 59, Sandy Creek 50
Third Place=
Cross County 53, Cozad 39
Shelby Rising City Tournament=
Third Place=
Shelby/Rising City 56, Fillmore Central 52
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Mitchell 68, McCook 49
Fifth Place=
Chase County 36, Gordon/Rushville 31
Third Place=
Sidney 57, Ord 45
Silver Lake Holiday Tournament=
Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56
Silver Lake 42, Exeter/Milligan 40
South Platte Holiday Tournament=
Dundy County-Stratton 82, Cambridge 47
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Hartington-Newcastle 53, West Holt 46
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Summerland, British Columbia 42, CWC 19
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 51
Southern 58, Nebraska Christian 34
Verdigre Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Plainview 52, St. Edward 34
Wahoo Holiday Tournament=
Bishop Neumann 56, Seward 47
Wahoo 89, Elkhorn North 77
Wayne Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Homer 60, Winnebago 57
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Pierce 41
Semifinal=
Auburn 47, Wayne 38
Pierce 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
Pool A=
Championship=
Conestoga 62, Falls City 58
Consolation=
Johnson-Brock 56, Lewiston 42
Pool B=
Championship=
Raymond Central 42, Sterling 33
Consolation=
Weeping Water 53, Dorchester 22
Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament=
Kenesaw 76, Hampton 32
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Harvard 37
Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wakefield 59, Ponca 44
Consolation=
Wisner-Pilger 57, Neligh-Oakdale 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Diller-Odell 60, Meridian 40
Franklin 41, Bertrand 29
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Hastings St. Cecilia 74, Amherst 30
York 53, Kearney Catholic 33
Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=
Blue Hill 43, Arapahoe 24
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan 42, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Omaha Roncalli 45, Plattsmouth 28
Battle Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic 45, Ainsworth 32
Consolation=
Battle Creek 60, Elkhorn Valley 34
Beatrice Holiday Tournament=
Beatrice 41, North Platte 28
Elkhorn 68, Platteview 41
Brady Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Anselmo-Merna 46, Maywood-Hayes Center 37
Consolation=
Hitchcock County 34, Brady 28
Central Valley Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Heartland Lutheran 37, Giltner 25
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Chadron 43, Valentine 19
Consolation=
Custer, S.D. 46, Hemingford 41
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Bloomfield 55, Wausa 48
David City Holiday Tournament=
Aquinas 28, Palmyra 18
David City 67, Douglas County West 42
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Crete 35, Omaha Skutt Catholic 32
Maryville, Mo. 58, Grand Island Northwest 31
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
East Butler 62, Friend 28
High Plains Community 52, Cedar Bluffs 20
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30
Consolation=
Logan View 44, Fort Calhoun 23
Freeman Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Freeman 20
Syracuse 48, Nebraska City Lourdes 43
GICC Holiday Tournament=
Fullerton 55, Sutton 35
Hastings Holiday Tournament=
Bennington 44, Hastings 38
Scottsbluff 50, Lexington 35
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Columbus 44, Lincoln Northeast 38
Fremont 60, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln High 74, Lincoln East 63
Lincoln Pius X 69, Norfolk 29
Lincoln Southwest 43, Kearney 30
Hershey Holiday Tournament=
Gering 55, Gothenburg 50
Hershey 62, Lawrence-Nelson 20
HTRS Holiday Tournament=
Deshler 36, Pawnee City 31
Lakeview Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 67, Schuyler 11
Columbus Scotus 64, Twin River 18
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Fairbury 40
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 53, Louisville 37
Malcolm Holiday Tournament=
Malcolm 50, Centennial 38
Wilber-Clatonia 57, Oakland-Craig 14
Mead Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Howells/Dodge 60, Mead 15
Consolation=
Osceola 72, Cornerstone Christian 31
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Bellevue East 41, Millard West 38
Bellevue West 65, Omaha North 33
Elkhorn South 37, Papillion-LaVista South 33
Papillion-LaVista 68, Omaha Northwest 60
Quarterfinal=
Gretna 42, Millard North 36
Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 55
Omaha Central 58, Omaha Benson 50
Omaha Westside 52, Omaha Burke 40
Minden Holiday Tournament=
Loomis 44, Burwell 28
Minden 65, Axtell 29
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Guardian Angels 67, Omaha Concordia 21
O’Neill Holiday Tournament=
O’Neill 55, St. Paul 23
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Osmond 42, Stuart 37
Randolph 38, Winside 23
Runza Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wood River 51, Cross County 46
Fifth Place=
Superior 49, Cozad 35
Seventh Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Sandy Creek 13
Third Place=
Milford 56, Central City 41
Shelby Rising City Tournament=
Championship=
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Arcadia-Loup City 43
Third Place=
Fillmore Central 65, Shelby/Rising City 28
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ord 50, Sidney 41
Fifth Place=
Gordon/Rushville 44, Mitchell 40
Third Place=
McCook 59, Chase County 38
Silver Lake Holiday Tournament=
Exeter/Milligan 40, Silver Lake 17
Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30
South Platte Holiday Tournament=
Cambridge 48, Dundy County-Stratton 41
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Stanton 55, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Nebraska Christian 49, Southern 48
Thayer Central 46, Johnson County Central 22
Verdigre Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
St. Mary’s 58, St. Edward 11
Wahoo Holiday Tournament=
Elkhorn North 60, Wahoo 40
Seward 46, Bishop Neumann 40
Wayne Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23
Winnebago 52, Homer 49
Semifinal=
Auburn 43, Wayne 25
Pierce 57, Pender 31
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
Pool B=
Championship=
Weeping Water 51, Sterling 42
Wilcox-Hildreth Holiday Tournament=
Wilcox-Hildreth 37, Harvard 23
Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ponca 67, Wakefield 52
Consolation=
Wisner-Pilger 50, Neligh-Oakdale 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/