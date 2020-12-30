Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Harding County 58, Edgemont 51
Langford 67, Dupree 36
Lyman 59, Timber Lake 43
Potter County 59, Jones County 40
Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Tri-State, N.D. 48
Yankton 77, Campbell County, Wyo. 64
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Chadron, Neb. 68, Custer 51
Corn Palace Classic=
Aberdeen Christian 63, Hanson 53
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Gregory 58
Mitchell 62, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46
Vermillion 64, Viborg-Hurley 45
Huron Holiday Classic=
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Wessington Springs 37
Faulkton 62, Ethan 48
Lower Brule 71, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25
McIntosh 52, James Valley Christian 43
Redfield 44, Gayville-Volin 10
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dupree 49, Langford 43
Harding County 55, Edgemont 49
Harrisburg 67, Campbell County, Wyo. 39
Jones County 66, Potter County 45
Tri-State, N.D. 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41
Big Bo Classic=
Ipswich 55, Wolsey-Wessington 45
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Custer 46, Hemingford, Neb. 41
Sanford Pentagon Classic=
Dakota Valley 67, Chamberlain 47
Hill City 61, Dell Rapids 37
Vermillion 60, Sioux Valley 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/