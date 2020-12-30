Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
8:52 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Harding County 58, Edgemont 51

Langford 67, Dupree 36

Lyman 59, Timber Lake 43

Potter County 59, Jones County 40

Tiospa Zina Tribal 75, Tri-State, N.D. 48

Yankton 77, Campbell County, Wyo. 64

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Chadron, Neb. 68, Custer 51

Corn Palace Classic=

Aberdeen Christian 63, Hanson 53

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Gregory 58

Mitchell 62, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46

Vermillion 64, Viborg-Hurley 45

Huron Holiday Classic=

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Wessington Springs 37

Faulkton 62, Ethan 48

Lower Brule 71, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 25

McIntosh 52, James Valley Christian 43

Redfield 44, Gayville-Volin 10

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dupree 49, Langford 43

Harding County 55, Edgemont 49

Harrisburg 67, Campbell County, Wyo. 39

Jones County 66, Potter County 45

Tri-State, N.D. 61, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41

Big Bo Classic=

Ipswich 55, Wolsey-Wessington 45

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Custer 46, Hemingford, Neb. 41

Sanford Pentagon Classic=

Dakota Valley 67, Chamberlain 47

Hill City 61, Dell Rapids 37

Vermillion 60, Sioux Valley 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

