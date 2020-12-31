20-game Big Ten skid has Huskers’ Hoiberg seeking answers

Second-year Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is getting the same results with a new team. The Cornhuskers’ basketball team has lost 20 straight Big Ten games. The latest was a 36-point beat-down by Ohio State on Wednesday that ranks as the most lopsided in Hoiberg’s college coaching career. Only two players on the current roster suited up for Nebraska last year. That was Hoiberg’s first season. The Huskers have averaged just under 59 points while opening Big Ten play with three losses. The Huskers are shooting 30% on 3-pointers and 41% overall and averaging 12.9 assists. Those are all Big Ten lows.