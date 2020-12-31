2020 closes with a pleasant day after patchy morning fog

Some cloud cover has lingered over portions of Siouxland overnight and kept temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s.



Where we did clear out, though, we have collapsed with fresh snow on the ground help to aid in the free fall.



Several Siouxland cities are near zero this morning so dress warm!



Some patchy fog will be possible early this morning before sunshine takes over for the rest of the day.



Highs will be similar to yesterday as we top out near 30 degrees.



Tonight we will again have the chance for patchy fog to form and we will see a similar situation to last night where areas that see more cloud cover fall into the teens and clearer areas likely end up in the single digits.



Clouds will continue to build in for New Year's Day with the chance that far eastern Siouxland even gets scraped by some flurries as a strong storm system passes off to our east.



More on what to expect for our weather as we turn the calendar to 2021 on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.