A chilly but mild start to the New Year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are about to break into the New Year, and we’re keeping the mild and cool trend as we do it.

Temperatures reached the mid 20s and the sky was mostly sunny.

For New Year’s Eve we are in for a chilly night, but actually warmer than we originally expected. The low will be in the low teens and the sky will be partly cloudy.

There’s a possibility of some patchy fog very late tonight as well.

And then tomorrow we also ring in the New Year on the colder side, with the high only reaching the mid 20s and the sky being partly cloudy.

You may also end up starting the morning with some patchy fog, so if you do find yourself out and about at the start of the New Year, be ready for potential visibility concerns.

After about noon that fog should clear up and we are left with another mild day.

Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy with a low in the low teens. Saturday returns some sunshine and the high will hit around 30 degrees.

Sunday boosts the temperatures back above average with more mild skies.

We hang on to warmer weather for a while, tune in to News 4 to see how long.

Happy New Year, and stay warm as you ring it in!