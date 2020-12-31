Dakota Dunes man indicted on pair of charges from North Sioux City business

(KTIV) - A Dakota Dunes man is being accused of taking up to half a million dollars from a North Sioux City business, this according to court documents.

A grand jury indictment has charged 33-year-old Joshua McElroy with two counts: Grand Theft Aggregated, and Embezzlement of Property Received in Trust.

According to court documents filed December 14 in Union County, the indictment alleges from May 1, 2017, through April, 15, 2020, McElroy took or exercised unauthorized control over property belonging to Murphy Insulation Incorporated and/or Murphy Mechanical Incorporate.

The indictment claims the property was valued at at least half a million dollars.

An initial court appearance is set for January 7.