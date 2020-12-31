Dec. 31: Iowa reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop to 600

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,703 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this is according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 278,600 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 280,303 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 238,977 have recovered, an increase of 2,321 since yesterday.

The state has reported 69 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,891.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (238,977) and the number of deaths (3,891) from the total number of cases (280,303) shows there are currently 38,122 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 8,314 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,355,025 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Iowa's 14-day positivity slightly increased to 12.2%, which is up from 12% reported on Wednesday.

According to the health department's latest report, 600 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 612 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 134 are in the ICU with 69 on ventilators. State data shows 70% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 111 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,139 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 54 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 12,235. To date, 10,766 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says one additional virus-related death has been reported in Woodbury County, bringing its death toll to 165.

A total of 58 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 30 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, four new cases were reported for a total of 3,669 positive cases. Of those cases, 3,172 have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 26.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,537 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of six since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,259 have recovered.

Clay County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 12.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 26 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,704. Of those cases, 1,455 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported two new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 19.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,328 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,344 by Thursday morning. Of those cases, 2,901 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, keeping its death toll to 51.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 26 additional cases bringing its total to 4,336. Of those cases, 3,862 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 43.