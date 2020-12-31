Dec. 31: South Dakota reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,696 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 445 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 99,164.

According to Wednesday's report, 324 of the new cases are confirmed and 121 are probable.

State health officials say there are 5,696 active cases in the state, a decrease of 33 since Wednesday.

The state's health department has reported 24 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,488.

State data shows 453 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 91,980.

Currently, 297 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 293. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,672 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 10,137 Pfizer vaccines and 11,007 Moderna vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had no new cases, keeping its total to 1,477. Of those cases, 1,415 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 23.

The state health department's latest data shows 186 vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported two new cases, bringing its total to 1,625. State health officials say 1,529 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 12.

So far, Clay County has administered 249 COVID-19 vaccines.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,758 to 6,780. Officials say 6,279 of those cases have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Lincoln County, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 66.

The state health department says 2,692 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 15 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,608. So far, 1,455 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 30.

Fifty-five vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported four new cases, bringing the total to 2,514. Officials say 2,248 of those cases have recovered.

Yankton County has reported another death connected to COVID-19. The county has had 26 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 1,009 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.