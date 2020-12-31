December marks deadliest month for South Dakota virus deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 445 new coronavirus cases and 24 new deaths. The deaths confirmed Thursday bring December’s death toll to 542, up from the previous high of 521 in November. The state’s overall death toll since the pandemic began is 1,488. The state’s death count is the 38th highest in the country and the sixth highest per capita at 167.8 deaths per 100,000 people. Hospitalizations increased by four to 297 on Thursday. Active cases declined Thursday by 33 to 5,696 and recoveries increased by 453.