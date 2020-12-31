‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ weathers challenges faced by pregame shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When it comes to NFL broadcasts this season, pregame shows have faced the biggest adjustments. Besides having to do all profiles virtually due to COVID-19 protocols, there has been keeping up with late-breaking news and trying to hold the usual lively debates while being socially distanced. Despite the challenges, “Fox NFL Kickoff” has managed to roll with the changes. The one-hour show begins at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and leads into the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame at noon.