Global pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Disease, mutinies and uncharted waters nearly sabotaged the global circumnavigation launched by Portuguese mariner Ferdinand Magellan. Five centuries later, the pandemic looms as a Spanish navy tall ship sails to commemorate the feat. On the Latin American leg of its journey, the crew disembarked in a few isolated places free of COVID-19. Magellan’s expedition for Spanish trade and imperialism opened a westward route from Europe to the Spice Islands in today’s Indonesia. The epic story invites appreciation for conflicting, overlapping perspectives on history and reflection on the rewards and perils of a connected world.