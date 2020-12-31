GOP senator rebukes ‘dangerous ploy’ to fight Biden victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has issued a pointed rebuke of GOP attempts to object Jan. 6 to the Electoral College tally of the presidential election. On Thursday, he warned colleagues against the “dangerous ploy.” Sasse said he felt compelled to speak “truth” as constituents and those supporting President Donald Trump wanted to know where he stands. It’s a path in stark contrast to some other Republicans, most notably, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who is leading the challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s election during next week’s joint session of Congress. The Biden team is dismissing Hawley’s move as “antics” that will have no bearing on Biden’s inauguration.