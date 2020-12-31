Haiby hits winner, Nebraska upsets No. 15 Northwestern women

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Haiby made a game-winning putback just before the buzzer as Nebraska beat No. 15 Northwestern 65-63. Haiby drove from the right wing, spun into a double team and her scoop shot was short, but she grabbed the rebound and curled it in before getting mobbed by her teammates. Haiby missed nearly four minutes of the fourth quarter after dealing with a leg cramp, but returned to make Nebraska’s only two field goals in the final three minutes. She finished with 18 points, on 8-of-20 shooting, eight rebounds and five assists. Lindsey Pulliam led Northwestern with 19 points.