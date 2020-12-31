Hard Rock to welcome pets with new “Unleashed” program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City announced Thursday the introduction of their new "Unleashed" program, which will allow guests to bring their pets into the hotel.

Upon arrival, pets will receive "SWAG" bags and velvet memory foam beds, as the Hard Rock ensures that pets will receive VIP treatment.

The Hard Rock also made a list of tips and tricks for guests and their pets, which includes the following:

If you leave your pet unattended in a room, leave an anxiety toy, fresh water, and confirm the room temperature is suitable for your pet.

If you leave the property without your pet, confirm that the crew at the front desk has your cell phone number in the event they need to reach you regarding your pet.

Adopt a "pet with permission" approach when greeting other pets

When approached by someone asking to greet your pet, kneel next to your pet and ask the fellow guest to offer their hand palms up. If there is not a connect and your pet is uncomfortable, its best to refrain from petting at that time.

Plan activities that include your pet and use convenient take-out meals to limit the pet's alone time.

Place the provided door hanger on the outside of your door alerting hotel staff your pet is occupying the room.

Each guest will be limited to two pets weighing 50 lbs. or less.