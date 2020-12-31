Iowa State Patrol hopes to decrease vehicle fatalities in 2021

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As the year comes to an end, the Iowa State Patrol has looked at the total number of driving impairments and car accident-related deaths in 2020. And with every new year, their hope is to significantly lower both of those totals in 2021.

State Trooper John Farley said in this last year, there have been 14,253 OWI arrests. He said that number includes those under the influence of alcohol, narcotics, and other drugs.

As far as the amount of car accident-related deaths in Iowa, Trooper Farley said it has not gone down.

Just like it was in 2019, the 2020 traffic fatality rate is 335.

Trooper Farley said his hopes for 2021 are the same as they have been in previous years.

"Any fatality is too many, but in Iowa, we'd like to see our fatality rate go below 300, that's kind of a big goal for us. We haven't had the below 300 fatality rate, believe it or not, since the late 1920s," said Trooper Farley.

Trooper John Farley said troopers continue to urge others to make smart choices while out on the road. Be a defensive driver, use ride-sharing apps or get a ride with someone else when under the influence, and drive the speed limit.