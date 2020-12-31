Jeremy Taylor sworn in as Woodbury County Supervisor, shares plans for term

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Jeremy Taylor was sworn into office as a Woodbury County Supervisor, in a ceremony at the Woodbury County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Taylor previously represented District 2. Now he will serve in District 3. He said he looks forward to getting a lot done during his term.

The first thing he mentioned was budgeting for 2021. Taylor said he expects it to be a tough year, and plans to hold the line on property taxes.

He said the jail will be a huge financial part of this year, and he looks forward to ensuring the completion date is on track, while still maintaining a budget.

"I also want to look at long-term facility planning and energy efficiencies as well as our mental health region. We made a great decision going with Rolling Hills and so as we continue high quality services to make sure that we keep our eye on those who need those services and do a good job at delivering those," said Taylor.

Taylor was sworn in this morning, along with Keith Radig and Rocky De Witt.