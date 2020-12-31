Local law enforcement reminds people to stay safe on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As with every year, local law enforcement wants people to be safe as they ring in the new year. But this year, that safety concern extends to staying safe from COVID-19.

Officers don't expect as many people to be on the roads tonight as in past years, but they do still expect some people to go out and celebrate.

If you plan to celebrate with alcohol and you plan to travel, local law enforcement encourages you to find a ride with someone who hasn't been drinking or take advantage of ride-sharing services.

And when it comes to staying safe from COVID-19, law enforcement continues to urge social distancing and mask-wearing while around others.

"This year, obviously with the pandemic, things are going to change. We're not going to see a lot of hotels and bars have their big balloon drop parties, we're probably going to socialize in the residential or home settings, but that still does not lessen the impact of impaired driving," said Trooper John Farley.

Farley said the total number of OWI citations in 2020 was 14,253. To help lower that number, he said be prepared and have a plan before you leave the house.

"We live in a society now that has more opportunities, not just with the designated driver programs that we've seen before, but taxi services, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, they're all available to us and making sure that we do take that responsibility not only with ourselves but even our hosts," said Trooper Farley.

Farley said hosts should play a role in ensuring their guests get to and from their location in a safe and smart way.