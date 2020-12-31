Local police department increase patrols for New Year’s Eve

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Law enforcement will be out in full force to make sure people are celebrating safely and responsibly while ringing in the new year.

The South Sioux City Police Department said because of COVID-19 restrictions, they are not expecting it to be the typical busy New Year's Eve. But they are still increasing patrols to ensure they are available if they are needed.

Lt. Steve Heide said when officers are out patrolling, they will be looking for speeding violations, as well as people driving under the influence, and disturbances.

"I encourage everyone to enjoy their evening, and their celebration, and that they please do it safely," said Lt. Steve Heide of the South Sioux City Police Department.

Heide said they typically see an increase in activity on this night. He said they are prepared to respond in case of an emergency.