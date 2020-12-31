Man arrested after early morning chase in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Just before 2:00 a.m. Sioux City police attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Sioux city last Friday, December 25th.

The driver led officers on a pursuit through the northside.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle when attempting to turn and the vehicle became disabled.

Ricardo Vital was arrested on several charges including theft in the 2nd-- felony OWI, felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while barred, and speeding.

Vital had a felony warrant for a parole violation.