Musketeers drop New Year’s Eve game to Omaha

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Musketeers) - The Sioux City Musketeers looked to end 2020 on a high note but it was the visiting Omaha Lancers who skated away with a 4-1 victory on New Year’s Eve.

Omaha scored the only goal of the first period when Zakary Karpa slammed home a rebound twelve minutes in. But the Musketeers responded with a second-chance score of their own a period later as Brian Carrabes collected a Kirklan Irey shot and lit the lamp.

The Lancers needed just 62 seconds to issue a response, however, as Sam Antenucci netted his second goal of the season. The score held until the final two minutes of regulation when Omaha put the game away with a pair of quick goals.

Carrabes’ goal, his seventh of the season, was assisted by Ben Steeves and Ethan Edwards. Alex Tracy finished with 17 saves in net. The Musketeers are now 4-7 and welcome Omaha back to Fleet Farm Arena on Saturday.