One Good Thing: Midnight Cafeteria feeds Taipei’s stray cats

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Stray cats in Taiwan’s capital have recently received an upgrade in their dining situation with a “Midnight Cafeteria.” About 45 small, brightly painted wooden houses around Taipei help ensure stray cats get fed and that local residents don’t have to deal with a mess. It’s also a way to spread the word about street cats and spaying programs in the city. Volunteer Hung Pei-ling and several of her neighbors have been taking care of strays for years. She said: “You can just be one person doing something a little bit at a time, a little bit, and taken all together, you can achieve a lot.”